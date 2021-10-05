As a homeowner in a part of Rutland City that seems to have most of the crime-related issues, it occurs to me how few people own their own home and how many rent. I see drug-related emergency calls weekly. Overdoses are not something for which my children need to see ambulances.
Why are property owners held legally accountable for drug dealing and overdose issues? Why aren't owners of property with consistent drug activities not given tickets and that money used to help house addicts in recovery? Property owners should be legally accountable.
Maria Davis
Rutland
