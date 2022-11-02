Since the first announcement of the proposed merger between two of Vermont's largest credit unions, I have been strongly advocating for the merger.
While I am a member of VSECU, the reason I strongly support this merger is that I am an avid supporter of co-ops and the cooperative model of ownership. I served on the board of City Market in Burlington. I was one of the leaders of the Keep BT Local Cooperative. I have worked on starting a cooperative investment club in Vermont and starting a cooperative real estate investment company in Vermont. The cooperative world in Vermont needs a strong local cooperative with the capital to make significant investments in other cooperatives. Right now, we don't have that. Keep BT Local could only get very limited funding from Vermont's credit unions which was a serious shortcoming in our failed offer for BT. This merger will give the cooperative world in Vermont an institution that can be a game-changer on this front.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.