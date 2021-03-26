George Parry is a former federal prosecutor from Philadelphia who, for years, prosecuted police for violating civil rights of individuals who were arrested under harsh circumstances. I was co-counsel with him in a complex case, and I can assure you he is the “real deal.”
He has studied the death of George Floyd and has written articles for the American Spectator about it, and also narrated a documentary by Fleming Fuller/Centaur Film Works. With the trial about to begin, I believe everyone should see the film or read the articles that are based upon actual camera footage from police body cameras, cellphones of bystanders, security cameras and autopsy results. It will give everyone a better and complete understanding of all the facts beyond what has been shown on network news.
Please watch the documentary and/or read the articles so that we all learn the facts behind the trial that is about to commence. You can Google “Centaur Film Works Fleming Fuller George Floyd” or “American Spectator George Parry” to find the video and the articles.
Thank you for being open-minded about this very critical issue in America today.
Gary McQuesten
Barre
