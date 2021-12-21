In his Dec. 14 commentary ("Emptying rural Vermont"), John McClaughry wrote against attempts to manage rural development and for "the liberty to live in the backwoods, beyond the asphalt roads …"
I love (and live in) Vermont's rural landscape. Unless we proactively manage it, I fear we will slowly lose it. I remember driving through Chittenden County cornfields where box stores and asphalt now dominate. As we've seen with the pandemic, Vermont is an attractive place to escape to; we might anticipate more of that from areas hit by heat, flood or drought.
Unmanaged growth that carves up forests, farms and wildlife habitat will leave us all with a Vermont we probably weren't looking for. Let's figure out how to keep the Vermont we love.
Lauri Scharf
Middlesex
