Across the country, more than 870,000 satellite customers rely on the ability of companies like AT&T to deliver network programming no matter where they are located. Here in Vermont, there are thousands of loyal DirecTV customers in the state. But if Congress does not reauthorize the Satellite Act (STELAR) by the end of the year, these customers could be left in the dark.
That’s why we are working to encourage members of Congress to help us protect these customers by reauthorizing STELAR. This law not only ensures we can deliver network programs to our rural customers, but that we can do it at a fair price through requiring broadcasters to negotiate with us in good faith.
We know there are many important issues being addressed by lawmakers; we hope customers aren’t left in the dark. Reauthorize STELAR today.
Owen Smith
AT&T president in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine
Gorham, Maine
