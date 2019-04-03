For some time now, parents here, and nationwide, have grave concerns regarding the safety of children in our schools.
At a recent Rutland City School Board meeting, parents expressed their concerns due to ongoing violence issues at RMS and RIS. The School Board responded thusly: (1) present plan at next meeting; (2) has been developing plans with building principals; (3) ongoing process; (4) continuing investigation and studies; (5) when plan is presented, board will review; (6) knows situation is acute and timely solution is needed.
Do any of these six points say to you that urgent action is now being taken by the School Board and school administrators? I find no assurance nor comfort that the children in the Rutland City schools are, or will any time soon be, as safe as is possible. In my grade book, the School Board and school administrators receive a failing grade in "Keeping Rutland's Kids Safe."
Linda Mattsson
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.