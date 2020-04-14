I don't know about everyone else's opinion, but I will follow Gov. Scott's decision as to when it's the right time to open the state.
I am proud of our governor. His wisdom has kept us safer than a lot of other states. Keep it up, and know we are proud of you.
Sandra Wilder-Morris
Wallingford
