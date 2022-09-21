On behalf of the staff, physicians and patients of Rutland Regional Medical Center’s psychiatric inpatient services, I am writing to thank everyone who made the renovation of our department a success.

Each year, our department provides vital, high-quality psychiatric care for hundreds of people with acute mental health needs. During the past two years, despite a pandemic and countless challenges, our community hospital worked to ensure patients receive this care in an environment that is calming, comforting and healing.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.