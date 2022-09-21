On behalf of the staff, physicians and patients of Rutland Regional Medical Center’s psychiatric inpatient services, I am writing to thank everyone who made the renovation of our department a success.
Each year, our department provides vital, high-quality psychiatric care for hundreds of people with acute mental health needs. During the past two years, despite a pandemic and countless challenges, our community hospital worked to ensure patients receive this care in an environment that is calming, comforting and healing.
Our inpatient psychiatric services team knows recovery requires engaging patients in ways that make them feel safe, supported and respected. We now have an environment to support that work. From calming colors, new furniture, private rooms, to photography and a new nurses’ station, the recent renovations have enhanced our work, creating a safer, more patient-centered unit.
Our contractors and architects also deserve special thanks. They made it possible to keep our department open during the entire renovation. That ensured even as work progressed, patients in our area continued to have access to high-quality psychiatric care close to home.
The feedback I’ve received from patients and their families is overwhelmingly positive saying not only the design, but the overall environment, is conducive to healing.
I have spent my career working in this field, and it is enormously gratifying to see what we have achieved for our patients here. Together, the donors, construction workers, architects and supporters made a significant difference in our environment of care, and I’m proud and grateful to have been part of this effort.
Lesa Cathcart is director of RRMC Inpatient Psychiatric Services.
