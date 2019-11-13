Although I am not a native Vermonter, I feel a fierce sense of loyalty to this state and the people in it. Currently, I am worried the people of Vermont are under a sort of attack.
Last month, the Trump administration announced another proposal to cut the budget of the SNAP program, ultimately taking food away from millions of working families, people with disabilities and older Americans who are all in need. The budget cuts would reduce benefits by $4.5 billion over the course of five years and include yearly cuts of over $25 million to the Vermont equivalent of SNAP, 3SquaresVT.
If enacted, this rule would cut an average of $82 per month in benefits for 68% of 3SquaresVT households and completely cut benefits for 80% of households with an older Vermonter or person with a disability.
The cuts would be resultant from changing how states take household utility costs into consideration when determining the amount of benefits households receive. Vermont winters are notoriously harsh, and all Vermonters need as much heating as they can get to make it through the extended winter. The new proposal would hurt Vermont more than any other state in the country.
However, these rules are not set in stone yet. The public comment period is open on these proposed changes until Dec. 2, meaning there is plenty of time to write a public comment. The more comments are made, the less chance there is these budget cuts get passed. Help stand up for all Vermonters by submitting a public comment. Information on how to write and submit public comments, along with more information, can be found at hungerfreevt.org.
Theresa Henckel
Burlington
