Though not a resident of a town sending money to the Rutland Free Library, I signed on to the joint letter due to the lack of public process. I find it appalling that any board would make such a significant decision without engaging the people affected by their decision.
Royal Barnard's commentary raises the question, "why is Randal Smathers speaking on behalf of the board, and not the president of the board?"
Alis Headlam offered a constructive suggestion to remove the library funding from the municipal budget and require it to be a separate line item. Perhaps that would send a strong message to the board that the input of the citizenry is relevant.
On the merits of the move, I take no position, as I have heard compelling arguments from both sides.
But I have real questions about the financial aspects, where Heritage Family Credit Union has an MOU with Heartland Communities, which would receive the money from the sale of the library. This seems to be a highly unusual situation. Why has Heartland Communities not closed on the transaction? A closing would show financial viability. I truly do not understand and there is no reason I would, since none of this has been discussed in public.
To the library board, please reconsider your "done deal" and engage with your public.
Annette Smith
Danby
