The state restrictions on using public funds dates back to the Irish potato famine of the 1840s resulting in hordes of Irish Catholics, including my great-grandfather's namesake, John Gleeson, arriving in Boston and New York and other East Coast ports. The natives, almost all Protestant, became concerned causing, among other things, the restrictions like New York's Blaine Amendment, and the rise of the Know Nothings. This group became so powerful that even Abraham Lincoln sought its endorsement when he ran for president.
The parochial schools thrived on the immigrants and their children until the recent decline in teaching nuns, resulting in tuitions that have been increasing.
Meanwhile, the public has benefited from these schools, including Mount St. Joseph locally.
If there is concern about religious teachings financed by taxes, I suggest the percentage of class time devoted to it daily reduce by a similar percentage the amount of public funds used for tuition.
John Gleeson Aicher
Southold, New York
