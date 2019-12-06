It saddens me to read the town of Proctor is considering the sale of 1,600 acres of Proctor watershed land in Chittenden to a real estate investment expert from Florida who may no longer allow public use of the land, when the Green Mountain National Forest has offered to pay fair market value for the land, which may be more than the $1.5 million offered, and will preserve the land for public use.
I am someone who regularly uses this land year-round for hiking and snowshoeing. This area is heavily used for recreation and hunting, and I often see snowmobilers, skiers, bikers and other hikers when I’m there.
This sale affects more than just the town of Proctor. It affects all Vermonters who use this wonderful recreation area, and our future generations.
Karen Ferraro
Rutland Town
