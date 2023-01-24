So far, coverage of Ron DeSantis shows mainstream media has learned nothing from its mistakes with Trump. Once again, a fear of appearing partisan is prompting a “both-siderism” that seeks to impartially present both sides — even though one side seeks to destroy democracy.

Trump was a Trumpist; that was bad enough. But DeSantis is a fascist, and he’s playing the media just as Trump did in 2016.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.