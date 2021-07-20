Since 1992, anytime there is a Democrat in the White House, we hear doomsday warnings about inflation from Republicans. According to Chris Talgo’s guest commentary (July 15), government spending is going to cause “vicious” inflation and ruin the economy.
It’s an old line, often discussed and easily disproven, which leads me to my real question. Who is Chris Talgo, and what qualifies him to write about economics?
I see Talgo writes for the Heartland Institute, a conservative “think tank” known in the ’90s for working with Phillip Morris to deny the health risks of second-hand smoke, more recently moving on to climate change denial. He is a “research fellow” for their “Stopping Socialism” project, has a BA in history, an MAT and he taught for five years. OK.
According to the economists I read — the ones who have studied economics — inflation is nearly impossible to predict. There has been exactly one period of prolonged inflation in the last 100 years — the late-’70s. Inflation appears often in brief spikes and can be controlled by the fed through monetary policy and interest rates. The real and proposed spending plans of Congress are debatable, but the idea that spending inevitably leads to inflation, is not. There is no evidence that it does.
I subscribe to The Times Argus for local news and a local perspective. There are plenty of people at Vermont’s universities, liberal and conservative, qualified to write thoughtfully about economics. I disagree with John McClaughry 99% of the time, but I read him because he is interesting, and he cares about Vermont. If The Times Argus really needs to go to the wire services to fill its opinion pages, it can do better than this unqualified, unsubstantiated blather.
Jerry Desmarais
Montpelier
