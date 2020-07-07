Recently, I read a very moving letter on a bulletin board at Ace Hardware on North Main Street. It wasn’t what you’d expect to see on such a bulletin board. I don’t use Facebook or Twitter, so I’m not able to “like” or “retweet.” But I give a “thumbs up” to an open letter by an 11-year-old girl named Matilda. She described herself as a white American, born in a U.S. territory, and has lived in another country, as well as Vermont, and she does care about Black lives.
Her one-page, typed letter was titled “End Racism Now.” I recently attended a vigil and a protest, both at Main Street Park. They were organized by high school and college-age youth to protest the murder of George Floyd and proclaim that Black Lives Matter. Matilda’s letter shows us adults that even younger children are concerned how Black people are being treated in America today, as well as over the past 401 years.
This reminded me of my own awareness at age 8 of the nearby Detroit riot of 1967, the reason we couldn’t visit my grandparents that Monday morning. I remember when Detroit was dubbed the “Murder Capital of America” during the 1970s. As before, young people today are paying attention to this moment, and what adults are doing or not doing, saying or not saying.
After reading Matilda’s letter, I wondered how long it might stay on the bulletin board. So I went back to take a photo of her letter, as a reminder. If you’re driving along North Main, I encourage you to stop and read her letter. Maybe she posted it elsewhere around Rutland. I encourage Matilda to submit her letter to the Rutland Herald.
Ron Pulcer lives in Rutland Town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.