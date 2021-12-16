Enough already! I have to wonder after seeing yet another news article about the “Rutland Moniker” issue, how much time energy, stomach acid, etc., has been spent on this issue to the detriment of other more important issues related to the education of our students and the management of the providers of the education (teachers, administrators, aides, etc.).
There appears to be two opposing sides and they will probably never agree on what should be done. As a taxpayer, I feel this has been a waste of valuable resources.
Why not put the issue on the next ballot and let the voters decide one way or the other? There will be those who don’t get their way, but wouldn’t this be the democratic way to proceed?
Bernard Buteau
Rutland
