Thank you, Mr. Garland, for giving the fascist wing of the Republican Party your ultimatum. They can now either shut their mouths about the FBI search warrant execution protecting American liberties, or they can continue their unhinged rant when cult-leader Trump decides to let us all know what was in the search warrant.
My guess is he'll be too chicken to want the warrant to be unsealed, being as he already knows what is in it and could therefore have published it several days ago. Truth and Trump are incompatible, as rational Americans know.
