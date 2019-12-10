For some yet undisclosed reason, President Trump acts like he is a puppet of Russian President Putin.

I am a lifelong voting Republican.

However, if I was a U.S. senator of either party, I would not like my fellow Americans, particularly my children and grandchildren, remembering me as someone who voted to keep Putin's puppet president in office one more day.

Steve Singiser

Mendon

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.