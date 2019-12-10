For some yet undisclosed reason, President Trump acts like he is a puppet of Russian President Putin.
I am a lifelong voting Republican.
However, if I was a U.S. senator of either party, I would not like my fellow Americans, particularly my children and grandchildren, remembering me as someone who voted to keep Putin's puppet president in office one more day.
Steve Singiser
Mendon
