It seems to me that the choice in this war can be summed up simply by your support of Putin-Trump, or America/Ukraine.
At the CPAC convention, Trump refers to our side/leaders as stupid. Thanks for the unity, Donny. Putin, according to Donny, is savvy, a genius, clever.
Ukranians are making a moron of Donny; granted, not a hard slog for that. They are everything that Donny has never been, never will. Zelensky, a man Donny despises, has become a leader in a sense Donny could never understand. When will he or Fox or Newsmax refer to Putin as a monster? As the war goes on, Zelensky has performed a miracle.
The 45th president is silent as he and his alter-ego, Put-on, are wallowing on the wrong end of history. Donny has managed to make all of us pine for Bush-Cheney. Maybe when Donny holds his rally, we'll hear of the brilliance of Il Duce. That's Mussolini, Donny.
Bryan Gero
West Rutland
