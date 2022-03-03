Haviland Smith’s recent perspective, “In Crisis,” in The Times Argus/Rutland Herald Feb. 26 edition seems to almost empathize with Putin’s decision to invade the independent Ukraine. This is based on a so-called Soviet/Russian paranoia due to the Eastern European countries joining NATO after the Soviet Union collapse. However, there is no mention of what or why the Eastern Europeans wanted in this equation.
In the early — ’90s, the Eastern European people had just endured 45-plus years of a terribly repressive occupation in every form by the Soviet Union, including the KGB (Putin, et al) and domestic secret police such as the Stasi in East Germany, literally spying on everyone. (The tiny Baltic states were occupied and annexed earlier.) Once they gained freedom and independence after the Soviet collapse, they were terrified of a repeat occupation and given their recent history, who could blame them? If anyone was entitled to fear Russian intentions, it was them. Of course, they wanted the protection of the NATO tent. Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine shows why.
Jerry Kilcourse
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.