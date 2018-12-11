I am reading credible reports that Donald Trump is self-dealing from campaign funds, using campaign funds to pay personal legal expenses, and there are multiple admissions of his lawyer committing crimes at the direction of Donald Trump.
What is the Vermont Republican Party doing to ensure that no funds from the VT GOP will be misused by Donald Trump?
Jim Byrne
Castleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.