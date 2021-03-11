Much has been said regarding the proposal to move Rutland Free Library to a facility on the grounds of what was formerly the College of St. Joseph the Provider.
I have been told the property — owned by or formerly owned by a Heritage group — is being sold to a concern called Heartland. Apparently, Heartland's plan is to convert the dorms to "housing for the aged."
I am "aged" and had an experience with a facility owned by and called Heartland that was a disaster.
I was a resident in a nursing home/rehab center in Florida for rehab after having a knee replacement procedure. I was a victim of Heartland's negligence. That negligence resulted in an additional year of further medical/surgical care. There were a number of issues — some verbally denying my requests. This resulted in my bringing legal action against Heartland. I was awarded a generous settlement.
My concern is Heartland's policy at that time and in that location, is not what we want in our community. Will the needs of the residents be ignored/denied?
Will patrons of the library find a clean, inviting parking area, sidewalks, etc.?
Think twice about relocating Rutland Free Library.
Janet Wood
Rutland
