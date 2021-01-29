I am disappointed in the Rutland Board of Aldermen for refusing bias training and refusing to denounce the insurrection. It makes me more concerned about who has been elected to serve on the board. You can make sure I will more closely investigate who I am voting for in March.
Beryl Robare
Rutland
