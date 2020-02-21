Re: Your front page headline, “Fear of Sanders unites Democrats” (Tuesday, Feb. 18), prompts the question: Which Democrats are you talking about?
Sanders is currently the Democratic front-runner in many polls because so many Democrats across all demographics support him. It’s the Democratic Party establishment which gave us Hillary Clinton the last time around, that is united in its fear of Sanders. A better headline for this well-balanced AP report might have been “DNC leaders united in fear of Sanders."
Joan Aleshire
Cuttingsville
