I have often wondered about the Vermont Principals Association, and have disagreed with some of the decisions it makes over the years.
Currently, there is discussion about crafting a high school sports program for the fall which includes some version of football, so the print says.
So all of this while we have churches that cannot open because of lack of space to maintain social distance, I am told.
Where is the logic here, Governor Scott?
James B. Hall
Center Rutland
