Some people want to change the name of the local football team. Some people don't want to change the name of the local football team. Is a name that important? If you were forced to change your name, then you would likely be mad. You would have to buy all new checks, identification, credit cards, etc. It would be a pain. Otherwise, you, yourself, would still be the same, only wearing a new name.
Things change. People always like their past because as a survival tool, we remember the good and let the bad fade away. That's why politicians play on nostalgia taking us back to a past that never really existed: Rutland Pride Again or Make America Great Again. Sure, some things may have been better and some things may have been worse and some things may have never existed in the past, such as the insurrection at the Capitol.
Now, I am unsure about the problem with "Raiders," but I guess there is some rational for removing the name. I want to suggest "Raccoons:" The Rutland Raccoons. The Rutland Red Raccoons. Raccoons follows Rutland like thunder after lightning. And, the best of all … the mascot can be "Trash Bandit!"
Ronald Grande
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.