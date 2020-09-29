The grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case decided the policeman who negligently shot several bullets through the white walls of an apartment, endangering nonthreatening humanity within those white walls, should be charged with negligence.
But this same jury refused to charge the policemen who negligently shot several bullets through the black skin of Ms. Taylor, extinguishing the nonthreatening humanity within this black skin.
Throughout history, it has been so hard to notice nonthreatening humanity within black skin! In this case, neither the policemen nor the grand jury could see it.
Justin Lindholm
Mendon
