One question: Regardless of the item's overall content, why would the Rutland Herald choose to publish a letter that employs the racist characterization, "Chinese Fire Drill," to make its point?
David Balfour
Rutland City
Editor's note: Mr. Balfour is absolutely correct in calling us out for allowing this racist term to be published. We are allowing it to be reprinted here to remind our readers — and ourselves — that such characterizations should no longer be used. We regret the oversight in the editing process, and will endeavor to use better judgment moving forward.
