Now that time has passed and sides have formed it has become apparent what’s behind the attack on the Rutland Raiders.
On Facebook you will find the declared “home” of those demanding RHS redefine itself. They call themselves, among other things, “Positive Change Rutland.” Oddly, they reveal not a single person’s name, organizations or affiliation. But they do have an address. So they must be real.
Their Facebook page lists their location as “1 Main Street 05701.” Desperate to meet the people wishing to deconstruct the school, I spent two hours walking around the vicinity of “1 Main Street 05701” this week to see what I could find. I searched Five Guys Hamburgers, the vacant lot across the street, the City Park and the opposite corner, and I found not one life force representing “Positive Change Rutland.” How strange.
So I returned to their Facebook page and looked for an organization that might be hiding in the shadows. No organization to be found. Just the consistent use of the word “we” in their lengthy and confident dialogues. “We” is not an innocent term: In this context, it’s meant to be a force.
On the side of maintaining the RHS identity you will find a couple thousand people gladly posting their names, faces and signs in support of rescuing their native pride from outsiders. This is not the first time “the nameless ones” have shown up from afar, nor likely the last.
All good people are welcomed in Rutland. They always have been. All nameless and faceless folks are legitimately in doubt wherever they go. Something’s wrong here.
Royal Barnard
Rutland City
