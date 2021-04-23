I was pleased to see Hurley Cavacas, in his April 20 commentary, "Restore Raiders," quoted the dictionary definition of the word "raider" ("a person who attacks an enemy in the enemy's territory; a marauder").
When I've read the opinions for and against changing the Rutland High School mascot, the thought always occurred to me that the very definition of the word raider was reason enough to make a change.
Thesaurus synonyms for the words "raider" and "marauder" are even more negative.
Carol Byrne
Brandon
