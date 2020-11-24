Idea for Raiders
Kudos to Don Keelan. He gave us a history lesson and a solution. I had never heard of Merritt Edson and his battalion and its bravery in World War II.
But my husband recalls learning of this.
To compromise and call the Rutland School mascot a Rutland Raider is a perfect answer. Just drop the word “red” and be done with it. We have enough problem with color in this country.
I wish to add another history lesson regarding the word “Raider.” Detailed history of WWII is not taught in our schools. Some of us are still here who lived through it and we are two of those individuals.
James Doolittle was serving in the U.S. Army Air Forces when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941. At that time, the Air Force was not a separate branch of our military services but part of the Army. Jimmy (as he preferred to be called) was a racing and stunt pilot. President F.D. Roosevelt urged the military to “strike back” to boost our morale and to let the Japanese know we were not going to take this sitting down. They combined the Navy and Army Air Forces, chose the B-25 bomber plane, 140 airmen, trained them. They loaded the planes onto an aircraft carrier which took them within 400 miles of the Japanese coast. The military told China, an ally at the time, to expect U.S. planes to approach from the east. Sixteen planes, led by Gen. Jimmy Doolittle, took off and bombed Tokyo, the Japanese capitol. Winds interfered with their planned landings in China. Some crew members crash landed, some parachuted and one made it to Russia. Not all survived.
Another history lesson regarding the accomplishments of the Greatest Generation, aptly labeled by Tom Brokaw.
Janet B. Wood
Rutland
