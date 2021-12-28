With regard to the Raider/Ravens controversy, has anyone ever bothered to look up the definition of raider in a dictionary — no mention of any Indigenous people. How about that? Look it up, be informed.
Nelson Washburn
Rutland
(3) comments
They don't care what the definition of Raiders is. Those that want to change the name/logo will argue that it's the combination of the Indian imagery with the word 'Raider' that will forever equate Indian with Raider.
If you think about it, the image of an arrowhead should not be related to (North American)Indians, because indigenous cultures all over the world (including early man) fashioned and used arrowheads.
There is no real reason we're changing the name/logo other than some special interest groups in the minority are doing the popular thing and creating a stink over something that nobody (the majority) really cares about.
Just ditch the arrowhead logo, change it to an 'R', and keep the Raider name, that should please both sides and solve all of the re-branding costs to the taxpayers.
"...keep the Raider name..." 🙄 It's been over a year since the name/mascot removal.
Yeah, and it's still apparently an issue. It's called compromise; both sides get what they want while letting something go...
