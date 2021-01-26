I recently saw an article in the Rutland Herald reminding me of the travesty that is the Raider name change at Rutland High School — a change forced on the people of Rutland by a few left-wing zealots who currently reside on the Rutland City School Board.
The article stated the students were “mulling” over prospective names to replace Raiders, none of which, I am sure, will be offensive to the small number of supporters of this change. And it made me wonder why the final decision of the name change is in the hands of a few hundred current students? Why isn’t the name change decision being decided by the people who actually are being asked to pay for it — the taxpayers of the city of Rutland?
What ownership do these students have that gives them that right? There are generations of Rutland Red Raiders in this city who have supported the high school with tax dollars, time and energy for decades. These are the true owners of the name and these people should be able to have the final say in what the new name will be.
The Rutland School Board, a few teachers and administration have bullied this community long enough, and if we, the taxpayers of Rutland, can take one stand to fight for our heritage, it should be to take back the ownership of what we have built in this city and demand that we decide who makes this name change decision!
Butch Paul
Rutland
