Keeping the Raider name is a matter of the heart. Changing the name is a battle for your mind. You should realize the difference and act accordingly when you vote in March.
Those wishing to take the name away represent not an organization, but a movement, a self-proclaimed force to change your community. As a movement, they own no space, pay no taxes, give no names and show no faces.
They “manage” you with tools like “doxing” … look it up. It’s controlling you by studying you and taking advantage of your identity to brand and intimidate you … shut you up, by categorically labeling you as racist, bigot or supremacist. Meanwhile, they offer no personal identity of their own and thus avoid the weapon they use the most against others.
You don’t need to take my word for it. Look for yourself at sites like Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Facebook sites "Positive Change Rutland" and "Change The Rutland Mascot," and you will learn for yourself. There is nobody home … just the “force."
Meanwhile, look on Facebook at the "I am a Rutland Raider” group. Meet a couple thousand of your friends and neighbors, real Rutlanders, alumni and friends of RHS, an honest, caring, integrated, culturally diverse and proud family that the opposition acknowledge they wish to damage. The Raider name is just the beginning. They want it all.
Vote for your community not for the faceless ones. Save the Rutland Raiders. Save yourself.
Haley Russo
Clayton, North Carolina
