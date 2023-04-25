The discussion of “Raiders” at U-32 seems off track to me.

In the early years, the U-32 community decided it wanted a name for its teams. “Raiders” was chosen for its abstract meaning: people (or animals) “who attack an enemy in the enemy's territory; marauders.” I don’t think they envisioned the carnage of a fox raiding a chicken coop, but they liked the fierceness and determination the term connotes. I can’t remember when we began to use royal blue as the school color, but it was definitely before 1978.

