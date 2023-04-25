The discussion of “Raiders” at U-32 seems off track to me.
In the early years, the U-32 community decided it wanted a name for its teams. “Raiders” was chosen for its abstract meaning: people (or animals) “who attack an enemy in the enemy's territory; marauders.” I don’t think they envisioned the carnage of a fox raiding a chicken coop, but they liked the fierceness and determination the term connotes. I can’t remember when we began to use royal blue as the school color, but it was definitely before 1978.
I think it was around 1981 the school had a contest among students to choose a visual image for what “Raider” might mean. Perhaps there was pressure from the yearbook company, but I think it came from the students’ desire to have a mascot. I believe Randy Lavin’s pirate or knight won the contest. The culturally specific image of the original abstraction was that random.
There was zero reference to Native American tribes. Any association is coincidental. I am a bit offended that one sociocultural group would appropriate the term as if they invented the practice. It seems to me the term “raider” is as old as the human race, maybe even the mammalian class, and it may even include dinosaurs. We could have just as easily been ovi-raptors.
If the current community wants to change our sports identity, that is up to them. However, I hope the discussion is based on intent rather than fashion. Do we want our student athletes to be fierce and marauding? I suggest the goal, the spirit, be defined, then find the best term to fit it. Then think about image.
