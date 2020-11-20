There has been much controversy about the Rutland High School team name Raiders and valid points have been contributed by all sides of the issue. A compromise might be available.
Name the team’s name, Raiders, not in any way connected to a Indigenous American group but after Rutland’s own, Gen. Merritt (Red Mike) Edson, USMC, who at the outset of World War II, founded Edson’s Raiders.
Edson’s Raiders, officially, known as the 1st Raider Battalion, distinguished itself at the first offensive, Oct. 1942 in the Pacific at the battle for Guadalcanal. The Raider Battalion’s achievement was so pronounced, Edson received the Medal of Honor and 10 members of the battalion went on to become generals in the Marine Corps.
Rutland has already honored its hometown hero by having a monument on Route 7 and a bridge named after him. So, why not name the high school team after Edson’s famous fighting unit, the Raiders, which today’s Marine Corps has gone back to using to identify its special forces unit.
A postscript to the above, Edson, was responsible for the creation of the Vermont State Police in 1947. It is time to find common ground and move on.
Don Keelan
Arlington
