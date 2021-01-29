I am a proud Rutland Raider alumna and tri-scholar athlete, class of 1999. Although I now live in Las Vegas, I care immensely about what happens in my hometown, and I am disturbed by the attempt to erase history by doing away with the Rutland Raider name/imagery. I feel the School Board has taken away the voice of the community and students and the only way to get it back is to vote down the School Board budget.
The Raider arrowhead reflects our school pride and I never viewed it as something “offensive” to Native Americans. It was a symbol of pride and their "intensity with integrity," the RHS football team's motto. The removal of the Raider name/imagery is disrespectful to alumni and to those who were active in sports.
When the people complaining about this political incorrectness are not even of the oppressed/minority group who claim are being offended (while no Native Americans I've heard of have any problem with it), then these people have nothing better to do than cancel culture. The term “Rutland Raider” is a way of paying tribute to Native Americans, not an insult. Changing the name disrespects Native Americans. Most school board members in favor of the change did not attend RHS. Who appointed them to speak on the behalf of Native Americans?
Some argue there are “bigger issues” to worry about and we should just “let it go.” I believe this is a "bigger issue" because it’s another attempt to push people into conformity under the guise of anti-racism. There are many layers to this issue and it is a sad state of affairs when the identity of your hometown and generations of history are under attack.
Sally Olson
Las Vegas, Nevada
