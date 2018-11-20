As I mentioned in an earlier commentary, it is clear that President Trump lives in Walt’s head 24 hours a day, even when he is “half a world away.” Walt’s hatred is so visceral, I am sure it is not good for his health.
As I also said, the amount of print space he continues to receive is, frankly, quite amazing, if not nauseating. However, I suspect a majority of readers love to hear his ramblings: the ”unnerving thing about bouncing in and out of contact is that once you’re back, it all hits you at once, like a tidal wave, and the picture feels pretty grim.”
I wonder how Walt will ever deal with another four years of President Donald Trump after he is re-elected for another term. Maybe Antarctica is in order?
Dave Spaulding
Montpelier
