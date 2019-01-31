On Saturday evening, Jan. 26, my son and I had to make a quick trip to Home Depot. After leaving there around 5 p.m., we saw Little Caesars and decided that would be dinner.
I hesitated thinking to pull in, when my son said to drive through. At that time, a young woman was also pulling in, saw my hesitation and went ahead of us. Neither my son or I thought anything of it. She knew where she was going and went. Behind her in line, we waited our turn to order a pizza.
We pulled up to the window and I told the young man we would like a cheese pizza. To our surprise, he said, "The woman ahead of you felt bad for cutting you off coming in and paid for your pizza."
We both said, "she didn't cut us off," having never even considered it when she went by us.
However, your gesture was certainly appreciated and my son and I would like to say thank you for your kindness. We wish you much luck and hope good fortune smiles on you.
Charles Laramie
Fair Haven
