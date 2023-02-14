I am writing to register my strong criticism against the planned elimination of books in the libraries of the newly created Vermont State University. I am the parent of a Castleton University student and I believe this plan is shortsighted for five reasons.
First, this plan eliminates a key learning tool. While it is true books are no longer the only learning tool students use, physical books provide ways of learning and processing information that is not replicated in all-digital formats. Books provide a way of immersing oneself in deep knowledge.
Second, eliminating books actually narrows the range of information available. Digital resources are sold in packages which do not always contain the more eclectic titles. It should also be noted as well that physical books are a semi-permanent resource that last 50 or even 100 years. Digital packages are more fleeting. License agreements change. Computer systems no longer interface. Consolidation of media conglomerates changes availability of digital resources.
Third, eliminating all books makes a false assumption about the digital accessibility and resources for students. Students (especially from more rural areas) attending any Vermont university do not all have superior access to computers and broadband.
Fourth, books provide a key part of the learning environment. Libraries are centers of knowledge production and part of the academic landscape. Being able to go to a quiet space surrounded by stacks of books can inspire students and help increase student learning outcomes.
Fifth, eliminating books will seriously damage student recruitment and alumni engagement. Is any future student going to be excited to go to a Vermont university or is a past alumni more likely donate to one that eliminates all of its books?
For these five reasons, I would beg you to please reconsider this rash decision.
