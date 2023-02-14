I am writing to register my strong criticism against the planned elimination of books in the libraries of the newly created Vermont State University. I am the parent of a Castleton University student and I believe this plan is shortsighted for five reasons.

First, this plan eliminates a key learning tool. While it is true books are no longer the only learning tool students use, physical books provide ways of learning and processing information that is not replicated in all-digital formats. Books provide a way of immersing oneself in deep knowledge.

