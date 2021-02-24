Who are the Rutland High School student mentors? For students, RHS educators did not guide a meaningful and appropriate response to the Raider name change.
For instance, the name raven is more offensive than raider. A group of crows or ravens are called a murder.
The new Rutland cheer will be CAW! CAW! Can't you hear the opposition's cheers and jeers? What fun! Yes! You’re right. Crows caw and ravens croak. Therefore, the good cheer will be Croak! Croak!
In the current “woke” and canceled culture environment, the name ravens is an offense.
Isn't anyone else offended? Ravens have always been associated with, and foretellers of, death. The crow and the raven have often been used to describe dark-skinned people — now known as African Americans. Has anyone ever heard of Jim Crow or watched the 1940-’60 cartoons that used ravens to depict and talk like African Americans? Does anyone remember Fritz the Cat? Why would anyone want to cause this angst?
Moreover, Crows and ravens are often depicted as villains. Isn’t this just the way people want to think about Rutland? Ravens are scavengers, as are their counterparts the crow. They eat dead things.
In literature, Shakespeare’s, ”Macbeth” and Poe’s poetry “The Raven” to name two, ravens are a bad omen and are associated with sorcery. Among other things, most people know that ravens steal from others.
Based on these facts, I believe most community members would rather be called a raider than a raven.
Michael Lannon
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.