As an alumna, I was so heartened when the students of Rutland City Public Schools chose the Ravens as their new mascot.
When I did some research to learn more about this fascinating animal, it just made sense. They are intelligent, playful, communicative, adaptable, empathetic and mischievous — all characteristics we can associate with our community and highlight all the great things we want to communicate to our opponents.
However, I have been very disheartened by the lack of visuals to accompany this fantastic mascot. Where is the Ravens imagery? I am a visual person. I learn and adopt things best when there is a visual attached, especially when it comes to something as challenging to adopt as a new identity. That’s what the Ravens is, our new community identity.
As we’ve learned from the conversation about our former mascot, words are key, but the images associated with them are just as important and heavily affect the meaning. I would love to see some logo samples that personify all of these wonderful characteristics and give something tangible for our community to rally around. Let’s bring the Ravens home to Rutland.
Rachel Black
Santa Monica, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.