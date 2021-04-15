It saddened me to read the article about the Rutland School Board meeting this week and the argument over an already voted on issue — the change of the mascot. I look at past issues that have put Rutland into the national highlight in a not so favorable light — the MSJ basketball players from NYC, the Syrian refugees and the opioid addiction crisis.
Will the fact that Rutland, Vermont, is also not open to a change in a high school mascot, which carries with it a history of racism, be the next national article about Rutland?
Are we really a “welcoming community” if we can’t be open to change and to diversity, including all peoples? Will young people and families want to come to a community that argues over a controversial mascot?
Are the newly elected School Board members interested in anything else related to the school beside this one issue? Is that how they got voted in, to change the name back to Raiders?
I was, and still am, very proud of the new Raven name and mascot and hope the new design will be decided soon and people can truly say, “This is who we are! Come and live here!"
Terese Black
Rutland
