I need to share my concern over the Rutland City Public Schools reopening plan. Speaking as a former student, the daughter of a teacher and a concerned community member, I do not believe we are ready to reopen schools.
After looking at the reopening plan on the RCPS website, I have several concerns. I found there is no concrete plan on what will happen when a child or staff member gets coronavirus, and there is no protocol for testing students or staff. The Vermont state guidance on the coronavirus stresses the importance of testing, but that sentiment is not reflected in the Rutland plan. Colleges and sports teams are testing at least weekly, so I wonder why we are not doing that here, especially because many children who have the virus are asymptomatic.
I feel we should have spent the summer learning how to successfully do remote school and grouping students in pods, allowing parents to work and students to socialize without the dangers of putting roughly 500 people in a building. Schools seem to be banking on no one being sick, but in the middle of a pandemic, we should assume someone is sick and start planning from there.
Within the same county, we have a school 10 minutes down the street that is completely remote, while here in Rutland, we are expecting our teachers and students to go into the building five days a week, with insufficient bathrooms and a lack of hot water for hand-washing. The safety of our entire community comes down to what happens at school. This is a big experiment during a pandemic with consequences that will affect the whole community.
Emma Williams
Rutland
