Rutland County Court Diversion and Restorative Justice Center is celebrating 40 years of service. Since 1981, we have been continuously evolving to better serve our community by fostering partnerships, expanding programs and actively pursuing best practices in restorative justice. Our mission is to engage community members in responding to the needs of crime victims, the community and those who violate the law, holding the latter accountable in a manner that promotes responsible and restorative behavior.
Each year, we serve hundreds of youth and adults through restorative justice programming. Our programs focus on reducing recidivism, fostering accountability, repairing the harm caused by crime, skills development, connection to treatment and education. We strive to create a healthier and safer community.
Our board of directors would like to take this opportunity to thank our volunteers, donors, community partners and dedicated staff. You have enabled and empowered us to make a lasting impact throughout Rutland County, and we look forward to continuing our work with you in the years to come.
Please visit our website at rutlandrestorativejustice.org to learn more about our programs, volunteer opportunities or if you would like to donate to the Rutland County Court Diversion and Restorative Justice Center.
Merry Postemski is Rutland County Restorative Justice Center board president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.