The tirade written by Alana Stevenson on March 3 (Care about wildlife?) left me wondering if she can back it up with credible documentation. I hereby challenge her to do so. Two statements that stand out are:
1. “In fact, there are no protections for wild animals in Vermont.”
2. “If you have a hunting or trapping license you can beat, stab and bludgeon an animal and then leave that animal helpless and injured.”
Make no mistake about it, both are flat-out lies. Can’t sugar coat this. Similar writings are becoming more commonplace and the level of merit contained therein is minimal. Publishing them not only identifies who the authors are, it also reveals what they are.
Frank Thompson
Sunderland
