I am not a writer and I rarely write to the newspapers, but this topic has hit me hard.

Why would the Rutland Herald, the paper I grew up with, do such a nasty deal to Dennis Jensen? He worked his butt off every day getting the info needed for the columns he wrote for the paper. Now you are cutting him down to once a month. He has a huge following and not just hunters and fisherman. Regular people read and learn from his articles. He would always get us fired up for the upcoming seasons. His articles were pure, directly from a hunter and fisherman.

