I have a few questions for Nick Searles and others who are obsessing over the potential dangers of introducing Afghan refugees into American society.
Democracy is a fundamental American ideal. How well-integrated into American culture are those who undermine American democracy by continuing to push the baseless “Big Lie” about the 2020 presidential election? How much of a danger do they present?
Rule of law is a fundamental American ideal. How well-integrated into American culture are the Jan. 6 insurrectionists and their abettors in national, state and local governments? How much of a danger do they present?
Equality is a fundamental American ideal. How well-integrated into American culture are the growing number of white supremacists in the general population and in our governments? How much of a danger do they present?
This country was founded on the enlightenment principles of reason and science. How well-integrated into American culture are anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers? How much of a danger do they present?
The threat of foreign terrorism is an ongoing concern we must continue to address prudently. But currently, the much greater menace to the welfare and security of this country comes from much closer to home. In the immortal words of Pogo, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.”
David Balfour
Rutland
