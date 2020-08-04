I’m happy sports have resumed play. We have all been missing our favorite teams compete and win. I, personally, have missed watching tennis.
Unfortunately, now that has changed. I do not appreciate each time I turn on a baseball game, basketball game or tennis match, only to see sports have now become politicized.
This is wrong. We are not all supposed to like and love each other. This is not a fantasy world. I feel that when people try to erase the past, they are blind to the present and equally responsible for the current path of our future.
Stop focusing on removing our history and start doing your part to make it possible for our offspring to have one. History sometimes has a way of hurting us. I beg people to keep that in mind. We all matter, Black, white, any color. This should not be happening. Have common sense, folks. Welcome to reality.
Nick Searles
Rutland
