Nowadays, I hear people are all lining up to vote because they want this policy or they don't want that policy. The problem isn't this or that policy, the problem is desire — humanity's oldest and greatest of foils.
America will be doomed if we only vote for the policies we want and not a person's good character. America will be doomed because elected officials with little or no good character will bend to the whims of the mob online or in the street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.